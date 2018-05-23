The Latest: Voter cites Arkansas lawmaker's cancer battle

The Latest on Arkansas' primary and non-partisan judicial election (all times local):

A nurse who voted for a state legislator seeking the Democratic nomination for a central Arkansas congressional seat says she liked his focus on health care, but isn't sure whether she'll back the Republican incumbent in the general election.

Cathrine Pettit, a nurse from Conway, said she cast her ballot for state Rep. Clarke Tucker in the four-person Democratic primary for Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. Tucker is running against two school teachers — Paul Spencer and Gwen Combs — and Jonathan Dunkley, the director of operations for the University of Arkansas' Clinton School of Public Service.

Pettit mentioned Tucker's television ad where the state lawmaker talks about his experience battling bladder cancer last year.

"Since he's a cancer survivor, it seems to pull a tug on my heartstrings," said Pettit, who said her father died of cancer.

But she said she's torn on whether to back whoever Democrats nominate this fall or incumbent Republican Rep. French Hill, who is seeking re-election this fall. Hill does not face an opponent in Tuesday's primary.

Arkansas Democrats will choose their nominee for a Republican-held U.S. House seat the party believes it can flip this fall, while a state Supreme Court justice is seeking re-election in a campaign that's marked by an onslaught of attack ads from an out-of-state group.

Tuesday marks the first statewide election using a state law requiring voters to show photo identification. The Arkansas Supreme Court earlier this month ruled the state can enforce the revived voter ID law, despite a judge ruling it unconstitutional.

The House seat is Democrats' best hope to end their shutout in Arkansas, where Republicans control all of the state's federal offices and its statewide partisan offices.

There also are primaries in both parties for governor although Republican Asa Hutchinson is favored for a second term.