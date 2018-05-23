China beats India 5-0 to reach Thomas Cup quarterfinals

NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — Top-seeded China beat India 5-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Thomas Cup knockout stages after a third straight Group A win.

The star-studded team, which featured two former No. 1s in Chen Long and Lin Dan, will have a rest day before the quarterfinals on Thursday.

France finished runner-up in the group after a 5-0 win over Australia to join China in the last eight.

In Group D, defending champion Denmark also booked a place in the quarterfinals after a 5-0 win over Russia.

In Group C, Chinese Taipei and Japan also advanced after 4-1 wins over Hong Kong and Germany, respectively.

In the Uber Cup, China beat Malaysia 4-1 and Indonesia defeated France 5-0 to both secure a quarterfinal spot.

Japan also advanced despite having their last match against India in Group A on Wednesday.