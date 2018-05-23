Nielsen's top programs for May 14-20

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 14-20. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 12.71 million.

2. "Roseanne," ABC, 10.74 million.

3. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.44 million.

4. NBA Conference Finals: Golden State at Houston, Game 1, TNT, 8.9 million.

5. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 8.7 million.

6. NBA Conference Finals: Cleveland at Boston, Game 2, ESPN, 8.42 million.

7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.36 million.

8. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 8.16 million.

9. "Billboard Music Awards," NBC, 7.87 million.

10. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.82 million.

11. NBA Conference Finals: Houston at Golden State, Game 3, TNT, 7.8 million.

12. "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes," ABC, 7.69 million.

13. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.6 million.

14. NBA Conference Finals: Golden State at Houston, Game 2, TNT, 7.56 million.

15. "Survivor," CBS, 7.54 million.

16. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 7.47 million.

17. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 7.18 million.

18. "Young Sheldon, CBS, 7.04 million.

19. NBA Conference Finals: Boston at Cleveland, Game 3, ESPN, 6.83 million.

20. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 6.62 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.