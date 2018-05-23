Stoli® Vodka Launches Harvey Milk Limited Edition Bottle to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Harvey Milk

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Stoli ® Vodka, the original premium vodka with uncompromising quality since 1938, announced today the launch of the Stoli ® Harvey Milk Limited Edition bottle. Designed to celebrate the life and legacy of Harvey Milk, the Stoli Harvey Milk Limited Edition bottle continues Stoli ® ’s long-time history supporting the LGBTQ community and commemorates the 40th anniversary of Milk taking office in 1978 as the first openly gay elected official in California. Each bottle is individually numbered and the bottle’s label was inspired by a mural by Paraguayan artist Oz Montania featuring the famed Milk quote, “Hope will never be silent.” The initiative will help raise funds for the Harvey Milk Foundation.

Stoli is unveiling the limited-edition bottle today, May 22, also known as Harvey Milk Day, with a kick-off event at San Francisco’s The Café, where Montania will unveil a new Harvey Milk mural inspired by his original mural at an LGBT community center in Paraguay. The event will feature remarks by Global LGBTQ rights campaigner Stuart Milk, Harvey Milk's nephew and the co-founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation, who will speak about the impact his uncle has had on equality and freedom across the globe.

The limited edition bottle is a part of Stoli’s “Raising the Bar” program, the brand platform dedicated to the LGBTQ equality movement. “Raising the Bar” celebrates individuals and organizations central to advancing diversity and originality within the LGBTQ community. This reinforces Stoli’s recently launched “Loud and Clear” global advertising campaign, created to encourage people to find what drives them and celebrate their bold and authentic selves.

The Harvey Milk Foundation inspires individuals, communities and organizations to carry on Harvey’s values in a timeless vision for a better, more inclusive world. Stoli has worked with the Harvey Milk Foundation for years and is donating to the nonprofit to support its award-winning work towards global equality and acceptance. Proudly produced and bottled at the historic Latvijas Balzams, the donations from the Stoli Vodka Harvey Milk Limited Edition bottle will help support Harvey Milk Foundation’s LGBTQ programming in Eastern Europe and the Baltic nations.

“We are excited to take our partnership with Stoli to a higher level this year as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of my uncle's historic 11 months of public service,” said Stuart Milk, Global LGBT advocate and co-founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation. “The Stoli Harvey Milk Limited Edition bottle recognizes our history and commemorates who helped lead us forward towards visibility, a visibility that will be enhanced by this wonderful tribute from a creative and passionate brand."

“Stoli has a long-time history of championing the LGBTQ community and giving back through a variety of philanthropic initiatives,” said Stoli LGBT National Brand Ambassador, Patrik Gallineaux. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our partnership with the Harvey Milk Foundation and honor one of the most important activists in the community.”

The Stoli Harvey Milk Limited Edition bottle is 80 proof, or 40% alcohol by volume (ABV), and a suggested retail price of $19.99 for 750mL.

To learn how you can join Stoli in supporting global equality and acceptance, please visit Milkfoundation.org and HeroesRaisingTheBar.com. For more information, visit www.stoli.com or follow Stoli on Instagram @Stoli, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stoli and on Twitter @Stoli.

About Stoli® Group USA Stoli Group USA, LLC is a U.S. importer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2013, Stoli Group USA is a subsidiary of SPI Group based out of Luxembourg, one of the world's most dynamic wine and spirits organizations.

About Harvey Milk Foundation The Harvey Milk Foundation is a global non-profit NGO that utilizes Harvey Milk’s inspiring story and legacy to be a catalyst for human rights education and LGBT outreach across five continents. In 1977, Harvey Milk (1930-1978) became the first openly LGBT elected official to a major office in the United States. He was assassinated in San Francisco’s City Hall 11 months later. The volunteer run foundation was founded in 2009 by Harvey's nephew, Stuart Milk, and Anne Kronenberg, Harvey's campaign manager. For nearly 10 years, the Harvey Milk Foundation has provided on-the ground support and award-winning programing to struggling and emerging LGBT communities on 5 continents with long term partnerships in over 30 nations.

