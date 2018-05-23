CBS to finish season atop ratings, for 10th straight year

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS is finishing another television season atop the television ratings. But the network had to sweat a little this time.

The traditional TV season that started in September ends on Wednesday, and CBS will win bragging rights for the 10th year in a row. CBS has won for 15 of the last 16 years, the only exception being Fox during the height of "American Idol."

The Nielsen company says CBS averages 9 million viewers in prime-time. NBC averages 8.9 million, but there's not enough time to catch up. NBC made it particularly close this year because it televised both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, which let the network dominate in February.

But CBS withstood it with the strength of its regular schedule.