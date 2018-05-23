Devon Travis recalled by Blue Jays from Triple-A Buffalo

TORONTO (AP) — Second baseman Devon Travis has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo by the Toronto Blue Jays, one day after shortstop Richard Urena was optioned to the International League club.

Travis was demoted after hitting .148 in 18 games with Toronto. He batted .210 in 64 plate appearances during 14 games in the minors. Travis is coming off an injury-plagued 2017 season in which he played just 50 games.

Urena made two errors Sunday as Oakland completed a four-game sweep of Toronto.

