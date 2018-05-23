State TV: Ghana president orders arrest of FIFA executive

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered police to arrest football federation head Kwesi Nyantakyi, a member of the powerful FIFA Council, over allegations of fraud.

Akufo-Addo's order was announced Monday by the state-run Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Abu Jinapor, deputy chief of staff at the president's office, says the order for Nyantakyi to be arrested and investigated relates to an undercover documentary that purports to show the football official asking a businessman for money in return for access to the president and other senior government officials.

Jinapor says it's a "clear case of defrauding by false pretense." He says Akufo-Addo's order came after he watched excerpts from the documentary, which has not yet been broadcast.

Nyantakyi is president of the Ghana Football Association, a vice president of the Confederation of African Football, and has been a member of the ruling FIFA Council since 2016.