Maple Leafs front office loses Lamoriello, Hunter

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken another step in shuffling their front office.

Following the elevation of Kyle Dubas to general manager this month, assistant general manager Mark Hunter and senior adviser Lou Lamoriello are now gone.

Toronto announced Tuesday that Hunter and the club had agreed to part. Less than an hour later, the New York Islanders confirmed Lamoriello as their president of hockey operations.

The 75-year-old Lamoriello won three Stanley Cups with New Jersey when he their general manager and president of hockey operations from 1987 to 2015. He recently shifted to his adviser role with Toronto after three years as its GM.

Hunter, who played for five NHL teams, was seen as a candidate for the Toronto GM job that eventually went to the 31-year-old Dubas this month.

Hunter joined the Maple Leafs as player-personnel director in 2014 before being elevated to assistant general manager in 2016, sharing the role with Dubas.

Hunter helped build the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights and is credited with improving the game of Toronto center Nazem Kadri.

With Lamoriello and Hunter now out the door, Dubas will get an opportunity to shape his own front office.