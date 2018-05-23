Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning Raises More Than $36,000 for Make-A-Wish® through Company Wide Bowl-A-Thon

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning, a proud supporter of Make-A-Wish ®, raised more than $36,000 for the organization through a company-wide bowl-a-thon held on World Wish Day.

On Sunday, April 29, hundreds of Service Experts employees, along with family, friends and vendor partners, gathered in multiple bowling facilities across the United States and Canada for a fun-filled day of team spirit to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. Teams engaged in friendly competition as they battled to claim bragging rights for the highest score, lowest score, best attire, best bowling ball and several other awards.

The Dallas-area Service Experts team, who bowled at Strikz in Frisco, had a special guest for the event —Wish Child Payton, who had just returned from his wish to go on a cruise with his family. Back in January, Service Experts, along with Make-A-Wish North Texas, hosted a wish reveal party for 10 year-old Payton, who suffers from a nervous system disorder.

“It was amazing to see so many of our employees come together in support of this incredible cause on World Wish Day,” said Scott Boose, Chief Executive Officer of Service Experts. “We were thrilled that Payton and his family could join us to bowl and share the highlights of their recent adventures at sea. We are truly honored to have had the opportunity to be a part of this strong young man’s wish experience.”

Service Experts, one of North America’s largest HVAC service companies, announced its sponsorship of Make-A-Wish in January. The North American partnership touches the hundreds of U.S. and Canadian communities Service Experts serves out of its 90 centers. Make-A-Wish serves a unique mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. A wish experience can be a game-changer, and tens of thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish vision to grant the wish of every eligible child. Service Experts has 3,200 employees across 90 locations in 29 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces, all of which are integral to helping make wishes come true in 2018. More information on Service Experts and the Make-A-Wish partnership is available online at www.serviceexperts.com/truewishes.

