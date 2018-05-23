Evive Appoints Allen Kline to Executive Vice President of Client Experience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Evive, the leader in enterprise benefits engagement, expands its client-experience program with the newly created role of Executive Vice President of Client Experience. Industry veteran Allen Kline was tapped for the position.

Kline joins Evive following 32 years with national retailer Kohl’s, notably in the areas of human resources operations and benefits. Kline’s deep experience with Kohl’s gives him valuable insights into the concerns of large employers, as well as the needs of a diverse and dispersed workforce.

“Having been in their shoes, I understand the challenges that large employers face with their benefits strategies and particularly workforce engagement,” Kline shares. “I look forward to learning about each of our clients’ culture and strategy, and helping them shape programs that meet the needs of their associates, while controlling costs and eliminating waste using our data-driven guidance platform.”

Kline will unify Evive’s Client Strategy, Client Success, and Client Operations teams and align their work with each client’s success metrics. Guided by a singular vision, these teams can now ensure a more coordinated service experience to Evive customers at the executive, strategy, and operations levels.

Evive President and CEO Prashant Srivastava notes, “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Allen during his tenure at Kohl’s. His approach is empathetic and strategic, and he’s proven that benefits programs can both empower and bring tremendous value to employees and employers alike.” Srivastava continues, “At Evive, we work toward this sort of win/win with all of our clients.”

“Allen is unique in that he operates in the worlds of thinking and doing,” adds Executive Chairman Peter Saravis. “Not only will Allen enhance day-to-day service levels with our client-delivery teams, but his thought leadership in benefits helps our clients at the highest strategic levels as well.”

At Kohl’s, Kline led benefits initiatives including health plans, well-being, retirement, work/life, and onsite child development centers. A graduate of Purdue University, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Retail Management.

About Evive

Evive changes how people use benefits. Integrating richly layered data sets that represent the whole person, Evive activates principles of predictive analytics and behavioral economics to inspire awareness, motivate intelligent decision-making, and obtain demonstrable outcomes. A flexible portfolio of solutions offers engagement across a range of configurations, from health to wealth to work/life. Evive’s platform-agnostic, SaaS-based services help people to improve their lives and Fortune 1000 enterprises to optimize their investments. Evive solutions are currently used by more than 4 million people nationwide. Visit goevive.com to learn more.

