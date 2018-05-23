Orbital ATK Congratulates Winner of 2018 Marine Corps Aviation Association Award

DULLES, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, congratulates GySgt. Jonathon E. Thornton of the Marine Wing Support Squadron 372 for receiving the Marine Corps Aviation Association’s (MCAA) Jack W. Demmond award at the MCAA Annual Symposium. The award, sponsored by Orbital ATK, recognizes the Aviation Ground Marine of the Year and was established in honor of Lt. Col. Jack W. Demmond, who served Marine Corps aviation with versatility and distinction for more than 29 years. The award recognizes the most outstanding contribution by a ground Marine serving with Marine aviation. The recipients are Marines of all ranks who are nominated by their superiors and vetted through Headquarters Marine Corps.

“It is with great pleasure that we congratulate GySgt. Jonathan E. Thornton for being recognized in a field of his peers of highly successful and accomplished Marines,” said Cary Ralston, Vice President and General Manager of the Defense Electronic Systems Division of Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group. “Orbital ATK is honored to once again partner with the MCAA to sponsor the Jack W. Demmond Award and recognize GySgt. Jonathan E. Thornton’s significant contributions to keeping our nation safe.”

Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group is an industry leader in providing innovative and affordable precision and strike weapons, advanced propulsion and hypersonics, missile components across air-, sea- and land-based systems, ammunition and related energetic products.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK is a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies. The company designs, builds and delivers space, defense and aviation systems for customers around the world, both as a prime contractor and merchant supplier. Its main products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products, subsystems and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition; satellites and associated space components and services; and advanced aerospace structures. Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, Orbital ATK employs approximately 14,000 people across the U.S. and in several international locations. For more information, visit www.orbitalatk.com.

