Bonita Continuous Delivery Honored with a Bronze Stevie® in 2018 American Business Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Bonitasoft, the largest open source provider of low-code business process management and digital transformation software, announced today that its new platform enhancement, Bonita Continuous Delivery, was awarded bronze in Best New Product of the Year category of the 2018 Stevie® Awards

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005049/en/

Bonita Continuous Delivery (BCD) enables smooth DevOps, supporting fast iteration and Continuous Integration by development teams, and facilitating Continuous Deployment with automated Bonita platform provisioning. It leverages best-of-breed technologies such as Jenkins, GIT, AWS, Ansible, and Docker, along with advanced native Bonita platform capabilities.

According to one ABA judge, “ Bonita Continuous Delivery is an excellent tool for deploying incremental improvements to enterprise applications. Incremental changes can be tested and validated much more easily compared to fat changes. Overall, this approach tends to reduce the risk of a bad change being deployed to production.”

“We are pleased to see Bonita Continuous Delivery recognized as a leading technology in ‘the direction where the industry is heading’ as another of the judges noted,” said Miguel Valdes Faura, Bonitasoft CEO. “We continue to focus on serving both the Development and Operations side of DevOps for enterprise Digital Transformation initiatives. Continuous Delivery technologies for BCD are a “must have” to ensure iterative development, experimentation and incremental innovation.”

About the Stevies®

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the ABA’s Stevies ® recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie® winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft helps innovative companies worldwide deliver better digital user experiences for customers and employees. The extensible and open Bonita application platform unleashes the full potential of multidisciplinary development teams to create Living Apps: enterprise-grade applications that connect tailored user interfaces with reliable back-office operations and business processes, with the capability for continuous improvement to keep ahead of changes in business and technology.

With more than 1000 customers in 75 countries, and its ecosystem of more than 130,000 members, Bonitasoft is the largest provider of open-source Business Process Management, low-code and digital transformation software worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005049/en/

CONTACT: Press Contact

Bonitasoft

Carole Winqwist, +33 (62) 346-5205

carol.winqwist@bonitasoft.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Bonitasoft

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/22/2018 03:15 PM/DISC: 05/22/2018 03:16 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005049/en