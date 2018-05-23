The Latest: Vegas casino workers vote on whether to strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Las Vegas casino workers voting on whether to go on strike (all times local):

12 p.m.

Thousands of unionized Las Vegas casino employees have cast ballots in a vote on whether to authorize a strike.

The workers affiliated with the Culinary Union voted Tuesday in the first of two separate sessions at a university arena. The results will be released Tuesday night.

MGM Grand bellman Don Leadbeter says workers want to protect their job security and ensure that employers provide training as they adopt more workplace technology.

He says employees such as bartenders, housekeepers, servers and cooks are ready to strike.

A majority yes vote wouldn't immediately affect the casinos but would give union negotiators a huge bargaining chip by allowing them to call for a strike any time starting June 1.

Hundreds of members wore red T-shirts, some saying "Vegas Strong." Others showed up in their uniforms before work.

___

10:40 a.m.

Hundreds of unionized Las Vegas casino workers are making their way into a university arena where they're set to vote on whether to strike.

Members of the Culinary Union are casting ballots in two sessions Tuesday. Pro-union chants in English and Spanish are greeting workers as they arrive to the arena.

Lewis Thomas, a utility porter at the Tropicana casino-hotel, says he hopes the vote will be a wake-up call for casino operators. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels.

The union expects between 20,000 and 25,000 workers to vote.