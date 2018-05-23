The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 20, 2018:

1.Black Panther (2018)

2.Red Sparrow

3.Deadpool

4.Fifty Shades Freed

5.Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

6.The Greatest Showman

7.The Disaster Artist

8.12 Strong

9.Thor: Ragnarok

10.Peter Rabbit

11.Molly's Game

12.The Commuter

13.Game Night (2018)

14.Star Wars: The Last Jedi

15.Den of Thieves

16.The Post

17.Revenge

18.Coco (2017)

19.Maze Runner: The Death Cure

20.Early Man

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1.The Disaster Artist

2.Darkest Hour

3.Lady Bird

4.The 12th Man

5.Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

6.Terminal

7.Phantom Thread

8.Bone Tomahawk

9.Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much

10.The Pass

11.Borg vs McEnroe

12.My Friend Dahmer

13.The Escort

14.Island Zero

15.It Follows

16.The Escape

17.Pan's Labyrinth

18.Gamble

19.Home Again (2017)

20.Marshall

