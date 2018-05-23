The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 20, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1.Black Panther (2018)
2.Red Sparrow
3.Deadpool
4.Fifty Shades Freed
5.Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
6.The Greatest Showman
7.The Disaster Artist
8.12 Strong
9.Thor: Ragnarok
10.Peter Rabbit
11.Molly's Game
12.The Commuter
13.Game Night (2018)
14.Star Wars: The Last Jedi
15.Den of Thieves
16.The Post
17.Revenge
18.Coco (2017)
19.Maze Runner: The Death Cure
20.Early Man
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1.The Disaster Artist
2.Darkest Hour
3.Lady Bird
4.The 12th Man
5.Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate
6.Terminal
7.Phantom Thread
8.Bone Tomahawk
9.Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much
10.The Pass
11.Borg vs McEnroe
12.My Friend Dahmer
13.The Escort
14.Island Zero
15.It Follows
16.The Escape
17.Pan's Labyrinth
18.Gamble
19.Home Again (2017)
20.Marshall
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.