MOGAS Industries, Inc. Receives Multimillion-Dollar Order from Sinopec ZRCC

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--MOGAS Industries, Inc. (MOGAS) recently received four orders to manufacture severe service isolation valves with actuation from Sinopec Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Company (ZRCC).

Located in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, the Zhenhai refinery is the most profitable company under Sinopec, the world's biggest refiner. Sinopec plans are to build itself into a world-class, high-tech and integrated refining and chemical base, as it benefited from the refining business amid the biggest crude price slump in a generation.

MOGAS will provide more than 300 severe service valves in various proprietary configurations with actuation comprising manual / electric, pneumatic and pneumatic / electric operators. All valves will be installed in ZRCC’s ebullating bed hydrocracking unit.

MOGAS Global Projects Sales Manager, Chuck Walker, commented: “MOGAS has been a dedicated supplier to Sinopec projects and technologies for over twenty five years, and we are honored to continue this long-standing relationship on their prestigious ZRCC project. EPC contractor Luoyang Engineering (LPEC), as part of the ZRCC team, has a dedicated team of engineering professionals with an unwavering focus on safety and quality. We truly appreciate the confidence Sinopec and LPEC have put in MOGAS as their partner for these critical severe service valves.”

MOGAS is the only manufacturer with valves installed in EVERY ebullated bed unit worldwide—totaling well over 8,800 valves. Their experience in the industry remains unmatched. For more information about MOGAS experience in ebullated bed units and advancements in valve purge technology in severe service applications, go to https://www.mogas.com/en-us/company/events/2018/bbtc-prague-2018, or visit them at BBTC Prague, May 24-25.

About MOGAS Industries, Inc.

MOGAS Industries is the dominate severe service technology company, providing world-renowned services and the best severe service, application-specific products for critical applications in power, mining, oil & gas, refining, chemical/petrochemical and specialty industries.

