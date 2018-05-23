NWFCU Foundation Raises $64K for Scholarships at 3rd Annual Golf Tournament

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--The NWFCU Foundation, the charitable arm of Northwest Federal Credit Union, held its third annual Drive for the Driven Golf Tournament on May 14, 2018. The money raised from the event will benefit the NWFCU Foundation Scholarship Fund, which has awarded scholarships to college-bound students since 2005 totaling over $1 million.

“Our golf tournament took place at Chantilly National Golf and Country Club for the third year in a row with 125 golfers participating to raise funds for the NWFCU Foundation scholarship program,” said Northwest Federal Credit Union’s President and CEO, and NWFCU Foundation Chair, Jeff Bentley. “Thank you to our sponsors whose generous support will allow us to award 20 scholarships this year.”

2018 sponsors included:

Gold Sponsor – Northwest Financial Advisors

Silver Sponsor – LPC Services, LLC

Event Element Sponsors:

Driving Range & Putting Green Sponsor - Sageworks Golf Hat Sponsor – Kudulis Reisinger Price Golf Towel Sponsor – CUNA Mutual Signage Sponsor – Virginia Credit Union League Superstar Sponsor – Northwest Federal Credit Union Watering Hole Sponsor – Mustang Sally Brewing Company Bags Sponsor – Summit Marketing Printing: gam Graphics and Marketing Volunteer Food: Apple Spice Junction in Herndon, VA Water Sponsor: Wheat’s Landscaping

“Northwest Financial Advisors was honored to be the Gold Sponsor for this year’s tournament,” said Northwest Financial Advisors’ President and CEO, Kevin Fisher. “We believe in the importance of education and are pleased to support the dedicated college-bound students who will receive scholarships through the NWFCU Foundation.”

2018 scholarships will be awarded on June 20th and celebrated with a luncheon at the Chantilly National Golf and Country Club.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

The NWFCU Foundation was established in 2004 to promote and manage Northwest Federal Credit Union’s philanthropic activities. The mission of NWFCU Foundation is to empower youth to achieve their goals by helping them learn and celebrate life and supporting their health and well-being. The NWFCU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent permissible by law for those who itemize deductions. For more information, visit www.nwfcufoundation.org.

