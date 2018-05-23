Ten-Year Deal for the Latin GRAMMY Awards® Announced as Part of Unprecedented Partnership Between Univision Communications Inc. and The Latin Recording Academy®

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Univision Communications Inc. (UCI), the leading media company serving Hispanic America, announced today a new 10-year agreement that will keep The Biggest Night in Latin Music ®, the Latin GRAMMY Awards ®, on the Univision Network through 2028. The new agreement, unprecedented in Spanish-language television in the United States, extends the partnership established in 2005 with The Latin Recording Academy ® to include multi-platform coverage across UCI’s portfolio of broadcast and digital brands and will include the highly anticipated 20th anniversary of the Latin GRAMMY Awards in 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522006083/en/

Mon Laferte performing at the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards® (Photo: Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

In addition, this year’s 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards ® will be held on November 15 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The annual Latin GRAMMY Awards recognize outstanding Latin music by honoring the achievements of international music professionals in 49 categories for work recorded in either Spanish or Portuguese. While executing its prestigious awards process, this established institution protects music genres; identifies new talent; recognizes living legends; preserves and archives recordings and footage creating an invaluable depository of one of the most recognizable forms of Latin culture: MUSIC.

“We are pleased to be the home of the Latin GRAMMYs ® for another 10 years, to continue to grow our long-standing relationship with The Latin Recording Academy, and to celebrate excellence in Latin music,” said Randy Falco, president and CEO of UCI. “The decade-long structure of this agreement will provide more opportunities for two great brands to collaborate on making the live telecast of Latin music’s most celebrated night even more compelling for U.S. Hispanic audiences by deploying UCI’s innovative platforms to reach broader audiences.”

“The Latin Recording Academy, the predominant organization that supports and celebrates the hard work, excellence, and talent of Latin music creators and artists, will continue to excel with Univision,” said Gabriel Abaroa, Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “We are elated to give our empowering mission a platform from which to thrive and grow. Music is more alive than ever, and Latin music has shown again and again its worldwide impact and tremendous exportability.”

In addition to the U.S. broadcast rights to the annual awards telecast, this new deal allows UCI to leverage the strength of its vast portfolio of Spanish- and English-language platforms to provide front-row access to the telecast special, Latin music’s most celebrated artists, and behind-the-scenes exclusives to amplify conversations with broader audiences, wherever they may be consuming entertainment content; while providing a strong foundation for philanthropic initiatives most of them aimed at education.

The Latin GRAMMY Awards broadcast is the major international Spanish-language event, ranking as one of the highest-rated and most-watched specials each year in the U.S. and in more than 80 countries. In addition, the telecast has been one of the most highly regarded and recognized music tentpoles regardless of language and attracts a younger and multi-generational audience than most major English-language music award shows. The U.S. broadcast of the 18th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards ® last November reached 8.0 million Total Viewers 2+, who tuned-in to all or part of the three-hour show. Additionally, it was the No. 1 most social awards special on Twitter across Hispanic networks in 2017.

Visit corporate.univision.com for more information on UCI, and follow @UCIPRTeam on Twitter and Instagram

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is the leading media company serving Hispanic America. The Company, a chief content creator in the U.S., includes Univision Network, one of the top networks in the U.S. regardless of language and the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast television network in the country, available in approximately 88% of U.S. Hispanic television households; UniMás, a leading Spanish-language broadcast television network available in approximately 82% of U.S. Hispanic television households; Univision Cable Networks, including Galavisión, the most-watched U.S. Spanish-language entertainment cable network, as well as UDN (Univision Deportes Network), the most-watched U.S. Spanish-language sports cable network, Univision tlnovelas, a 24-hour Spanish-language cable network dedicated to telenovelas, ForoTV, a 24-hour Spanish-language cable network dedicated to international news, and an additional suite of cable offerings - De Película, De Película Clásico, Bandamax, Ritmoson and Telehit; an investment in El Rey Network, a general entertainment English-language cable network; Univision Local Media, which owns and/or operates 63 television stations and 58 radio stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico; Univision Now, a direct-to-consumer, on demand and live streaming subscription service; , the most-visited Spanish-language website among U.S. Hispanics; and Uforia, a music application featuring multimedia music content. The Company also includes assets that serve young, diverse audiences. This includes news and lifestyle English-language cable network FUSION TV and a collection of leading digital brands that span a range of categories: technology (Gizmodo), sports (Deadspin), lifestyle (Lifehacker), modern women’s interests (Jezebel), news and politics (Splinter), African American news and culture (The Root), gaming (Kotaku), Environment (Earther), and car culture (Jalopnik). Additionally, UCI has ownership in comedy and news satire brands The Onion, Clickhole, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Headquartered in New York City, UCI has content creation facilities and sales offices in major cities throughout the United States. For more information, please visit .

About The Latin Recording Academy:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international, membership-based organization comprised of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking recording artists, musicians, songwriters, producers and other creative and technical recording professionals. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for Latin music and its makers. In addition to producing the Latin GRAMMY Awards to honor excellence in the recorded arts and sciences, The Latin Recording Academy provides educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community either directly or through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information about The Latin Recording Academy, please visit.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522006083/en/

CONTACT: Univision Communications Inc.

Rosemary Ravinal, 305-471-1634

rravinal@univision.net

or

The Latin Recording Academy®

Iveliesse Malavé, 305-576-0036

Iveliesse.malave@grammy.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC TV AND RADIO EVENTS/CONCERTS

SOURCE: Univision Communications Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/22/2018 12:38 PM/DISC: 05/22/2018 12:38 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522006083/en