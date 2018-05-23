Asana Unveils All-New Slack Integration to Bring Work Management and Team Communication Together

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Asana, the fastest-growing Work Management app for teams, today unveiled its all-new integration for Slack, the leading global collaboration hub, at the inaugural Slack Spec Conference in San Francisco. Asana’s rebuilt Slack integration leverages the new Slack Actions, connecting customers’ conversations in Slack to tasks and projects in Asana for greater clarity and accountability on teams.

“Slack and Asana share a belief in the power of teamwork and have been leading the way in empowering teams to do great things together,” said Alex Hood, head of product at Asana. “Our aim is to give organizations the clarity they need to execute their projects and processes, so they can get more done with less effort. More than half of Asana customers use Slack, so these two solutions need to work together effortlessly. With Slack’s latest platform innovations, our new integration lets teams take action on Asana updates that come into Slack, and even turn Slack messages into Asana tasks or comments without leaving Slack. This is what our customers have been asking for.”

Fast-moving teams communicate with each other all day—often through real-time messaging tools. In addition to communicating about their work in tools like Slack, teams also need to coordinate their work—to define who’s doing what by when, manage execution, track progress, and make adjustments as things change.

“Our team relies on Slack for real-time communication and Asana for coordinating our work,” said Mike Singer, Director of Digital Programming at Food Network, an affiliate of Scripps Networks Interactive. “With this new integration we'll be able to keep everyone in sync across the two tools, hold teammates accountable for their work, and move faster as a business.”

The new Asana for Slack makes it easy to:

Turn ideas and conversations into actions. What often starts out as brainstorming in Slack can evolve into new deliverables. Now, customers can turn these action items into trackable Asana tasks. Take action on Asana tasks without leaving Slack. Customers can now complete tasks, modify details like assignee, due date, and/or project, or open the task in Asana. Because there’s no need to switch between tools, customers can stay in their ideal workflow. Get updates on tasks and projects being managed in Asana. Whether it’s personal updates on your own tasks, or setting up Slack channels to get notifications from specific projects, everyone can stay up-to-date on progress in Asana without leaving Slack.

About Asana

Asana makes teams and organizations more efficient by helping them manage and coordinate their work. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 35,000 paying organizations and millions of users across 192 countries. Customers such as AB-InBev, Airbnb, Icelandair, NASA, National Geographic, Navy Federal Credit Union, Seattle’s Children Hospital, Viessmann Group, and Uber use Asana to manage everything from marketing campaigns to product launches to team goals.

