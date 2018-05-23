TOYO Corporation Unveils Innovative Ion Impurity Measurement System

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Display Week 2018 - TOYO Corporation, the leading test and measurement company, today announced the new LT1000 Ion Impurity Measurement System, the first laboratory instrument able to characterize and quantify both organic and inorganic ion impurity in liquid-based substances. The product is the culmination of over twenty years of liquid crystal display (LCD) measurement research and development work carried out by TOYO’s engineering teams. The LT1000 provides measurement performance, testing accuracy and material type support that far exceeds any other solution available in the marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005580/en/

TOYO's LT1000 Ion Impurity Measurement System (Photo: Business Wire)

Existing impurity measurement methods are based on a chemical analysis approach. They are designed to measure only impurity and operate only on inorganic materials. The LT1000 probes organic and inorganic materials by measuring their ion impurity, the most accurate and reliable measurement method known. This ability paves the way for the testing of newer sample types that feature organic materials. Hence, the instrument can be used to not only test critical LCD components and subcomponents but also OLED ones relied upon by the display industry.

Unlike some other techniques which measure in the parts per million (ppm) range, the LT1000 measures in the parts per trillion (ppt) range, providing for a million times better resolution.

The LT1000 also outclasses other solutions in performance. It can conduct a complete measurement cycle in less than a second. In comparison, traditional approaches can take upwards of 30 minutes. The LT1000 is more than 1,800 times faster. In a lab setting, this translates to accelerated research and development workflows. In a production and manufacturing environment, the LT1000 makes high-volume testing possible.

Key Advantages

High Sensitivity: Detect even the lowest concentration of ion impurity Versatile: Supports quantitative organic and inorganic ion impurity measurement Performance: Extremely fast measurement cycles; less than one second (typical) Portable: Weighs less than 11 pounds (5 kgs) Technological Advance: High-resistivity dielectric material deployed on electrodes

The TOYO Corporation LT1000 Ion Impurity Measurement System will begin sampling for select customers beginning in August 2018. It will be generally available in October 2018. For pricing and further information, please visit www.toyotechus.com or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter.

About TOYO Corporation

TOYO Corporation (TSE: 8151) is a Japanese technology company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with subsidiaries in the United States and China. Since its founding in 1953, TOYO has become the leading distributor of advanced measurement instruments and systems in Japan. TOYO also engages in original product designs and develops advanced solutions for many of the markets that it serves including automotive, sustainable energy, and cybersecurity industries. TOYO’s innovative products are used by many leading companies in Japan, the United States and APAC countries, helping TOYO’s customers accelerate development, reduce time-to-market, and improve product quality. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.toyo.co.jp/english/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005580/en/

CONTACT: TOYO Corporation

Steve Wong

steve.wong@toyotechus.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA JAPAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS ENGINEERING

SOURCE: TOYO Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/22/2018 12:00 PM/DISC: 05/22/2018 12:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005580/en