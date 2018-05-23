The Latest: House speaker calls for GOP unity on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the dispute over immigration in the Housel (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

House Republicans leaving a private meeting say a frustrated Speaker Paul Ryan wants them to band together and act more like a majority party.

Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei says Ryan expressed exasperation about divisions over immigration. That dispute led to last week's embarrassing House rejection of the GOP's farm bill.

Amodei says Ryan "used the word 'crap' once. For Paul Ryan, 'crap' is pretty blue language."

Leaders told lawmakers they're planning votes on immigration during the third week of June.

Asked later about conservatives suggesting he step down soon as speaker, Ryan told reporters it was best for Republicans to work on their legislative agenda and not be distracted by leadership elections. Asked if he'd stay all year as speaker, he said he serves "at the pleasure of members."

___

12:05 a.m.

Some conservative House Republicans are warning of consequences for Speaker Paul Ryan if he allows moderate Republicans to push a bipartisan immigration bill through the chamber without strong GOP support.

House Republicans split over the immigration issue have been searching for a compromise as centrists gathered support to force party leaders to hold votes on a series of immigration bills.

Should they succeed, it would launch a process in which the likely outcome would seem to be passage of a middle-ground measure backed by a handful of Republicans and all Democrats. Ryan has said he will avert that outcome, though it's unclear how, and many conservatives consider it intolerable.

Last week bitter Republican divisions over immigration caused an unrelated farm bill to fail.