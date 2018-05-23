Prince Harry, Meghan at first royal event as newlyweds

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have arrived at their first royal event as newlyweds.

They attended a Buckingham Palace garden party honoring Harry's father, Prince Charles, for his many years of charitable works.

The long spell of sunny weather that gave their Saturday wedding a special glow continued Tuesday at the outdoor occasion.

More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles are also attending the party in the vast palace gardens.

It marks the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen in public since an evening reception on their wedding night.