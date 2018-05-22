Ukraine covers up logos of Champions League sponsor Gazprom

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Gazprom is a major Champions League sponsor but don't expect to see its logo on the streets of Kiev.

Ahead of the final on Saturday, the presence of Russia's state gas company angered some Ukrainians, so the logos were hurriedly removed from a UEFA-branded "Champions Festival" on Kiev's main street.

As of Tuesday, tarpaulins covered boards bearing sponsor names to hide the Gazprom logo, and other displays were folded in half.

UEFA says "there was a misunderstanding regarding this partner's visibility at the Champions Festival. This has now been clarified and no such branding will be visible."

Ukraine-Russia relations are tense because of Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and its backing for separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine.