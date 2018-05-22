Officials say suicide car bomber kills 2 in Libya's east

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan officials say a suicide car bomber has killed at least two security personnel at a checkpoint south of the northeastern town of Ajdabiya.

They say the Tuesday attack, which left two others wounded, took place at the southern entrance of Ajdabiya, situated west of Benghazi.

The town has been under the control of the Libyan National Army, led by Libya's strongman Khalifa Hifter in the country's east, since 2016 after Islamic militants were forced out.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Libya descended into chaos with its 2011 civil war, which toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The country is currently split between governments in the east and west.