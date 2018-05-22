The Latest: Tear gas, broken windows disrupt Paris protest

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on labor protests in France (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Clashes between police and groups of masked youths have erupted on the sidelines of a march by civil servants in Paris.

APTN reporters at the scene saw at least a hundred young people from outside the labor protest take position at the front of the march on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers repeatedly charged the interlopers, many of whom had their faces covered with ski masks or balaclavas. Some of the young people threw debris at officers, who used tear gas and bludgeons to isolate them from the authorized protest.

Participants in the trade union protest had to suspend the march until the mayhem around them incidents stopped.

APTN reporters saw several people being detained. No injuries have been reported.

___

9:45 a.m.

French public services workers have gone on strike as part of their protest a government plan to cut 120,000 jobs by 2022.

In a joint call, nine unions are also seeking higher wages and are denouncing the increasing use of short-term contracts in public services.

This is the third nationwide strike of public workers since French president Emmanuel Macron came into power last May. In his campaign for the presidency, Macron promised to reduce public spending and overhaul the country's labor laws.

Hundreds of flights to and from France have also been cancelled as French air traffic controllers have joined the movement.

The government is in discussions with unions about the plans and has said it intends to legislate on its labor reforms next year.