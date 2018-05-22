Camila Cabello cancels performance, blames dehydration

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Camila Cabello (kah-MEE'-lah kah-BAY'-oh) is getting some rest after she was diagnosed with dehydration and a low-grade fever.

The 21-year-old "Havana" singer has canceled her performance Tuesday in Seattle with Taylor's Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour.

Cabello tweeted on Monday that she was feeling sick after appearing at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. She says doctors told her she has to get some rest or she won't get better.

She wrote she'll "make it up as soon as I can."