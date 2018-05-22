New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Chase is introducing Ink Business Unlimited today, a new credit card for small business owners with a simple proposition: unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on purchases so business owners have one less thing to think about when running their business.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited rewards business owners on every purchase, with no special categories, no annual fees and no minimum balance to redeem rewards, along with $500 bonus cash back, after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after account opening.

It was inspired by hundreds of conversations with business owners that are looking for ways to simplify what they can, so they can increase productivity and efficiency to grow their business. In fact, one-in-four small business leaders cite increasing productivity as a top three business challenge, according to the Chase Small Business Leaders Outlook.

“Small business owners today are hyper-focused on growing their business and eliminating distractions. We are providing a tool that helps manage cash flow and expenses, in a straightforward way that matches their working style,” said Catherine Hogan, president of Chase Branded Cards.

To help small business owners with expert advice on productivity and making the most of their business, Chase Ink is joining forces with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Hawk’s focus on his craft and making the most of what he masters were critical in building a successful multi-million dollar business, while still allowing him to continue to be active in the sport he loves and give back to the community.

Hawk will share his insights during a May 30th “Get Productive with Tony Hawk” Facebook live stream from New York. Follow @ChaseforBiz on Twitter for details in the days ahead.

“When I reflect on my professional skateboarding and business accomplishments, none of it would be possible without a focused commitment to productivity. It’s why I am so excited to share my experience with other small business owners,” shared Tony Hawk.

The new card rounds out the Ink portfolio, along with Ink Business Preferred and Ink Business Cash. Each offers different options that meet the demands of today’s business owners.

To learn more about the Ink portfolio or to apply for the Chase Ink Business Unlimited credit card, visit www.Chase.com/Ink.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.

About Ink

Chase Ink credit cards are designed to meet the unique spending and cash flow needs of small businesses. Ink products offer rewards on every purchase, from premium travel rewards to cash back, and other benefits and protections that support small businesses. As part of Chase for Business, Ink customers have access to a range of small business financial solutions, advice and insights to help their business continue to grow. Learn more about Ink at Chase.com/Ink.

About Tony Hawk

Tony Hawk was 9 years old when his brother changed his life by giving him a blue fiberglass Bahne skateboard. By 14, he’d turned pro, and by 16, he was widely considered the best skateboarder on earth. World Champion for 12 years in a row, Hawk continues to skate demos and exhibitions internationally, making him the most recognized action-sports figure in the world. In 1999, he teamed up with Activision to create the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game, and later that year at the X Games, Hawk became the first skateboarder to ever land a 900, the holy grail of vert skateboarding. Today, his business skills have helped create a Tony Hawk brand that includes a billion-dollar video game franchise, successful businesses such as Birdhouse Skateboards, Hawk Clothing and the Tony Hawk Signature Series sporting goods and toys. Hawk’s fan base numbers in the millions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He regularly appears on television and in films and hosts a show on Sirius XM radio. His autobiography, HAWK—Occupation: Skateboarder, was a New York Times bestseller. His Tony Hawk Foundation has given away over $5.7 million to 588 skatepark projects throughout the United States. Hawk’s foundation helps finance public skateparks in low-income areas in all 50 states and other parts of the world. http://www.tonyhawk.com http://www.tonyhawkfoundation.org.

