What's new at theme parks: Wonder Woman coaster, Pixar Pier

By BETH J. HARPAZ , AP Travel Editor,Associated Press
2018/05/22 23:05

This computer-generated image provided by Disney shows an artist concept of what Pixar Pier will look like when it opens June 23, 2018, at Disney Cali

This image provided by Silver Dollar City shows the Time Traveler, a new ride that opened in March at the theme park in Branson, Mo. It's one of a num

This image provided by SeaWorld shows Electric Eel, a new triple-launch coaster at SeaWorld's San Diego park in California. The new attraction offers

This image provided by Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Ga., shows the new Twisted Cyclone roller coaster. The hybrid roller coaster combines a trad

This undated photo provided by Walt Disney World, shows characters from left, Buzz Lightyear, Sheriff Woody and Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl. The trio

NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando, Florida, doesn't have a lock on theme park news this summer.

Sure, Toy Story Land at Disney World and a new "Fast & Furious" attraction at Universal Orlando will be getting attention. But there are lots of other exciting openings around the country.

Fans of Wonder Woman can ride the first coaster named for her, Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster, at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.

Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, plans a June 23 opening for Pixar Pier.

The Time Traveler ride at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, is a massive spinning coaster.

Meanwhile at Universal Hollywood it's the final season for the "Jurassic Park" ride. It closes Sept. 3 to make way for construction of a new Jurassic World Ride next year.