Grunt Style Launches Patriotic-Themed Children’s Clothing Line

CAROL STREAM, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Grunt Style, one of the nation’s fastest growing lifestyle apparel brands, today announced the launch of a new clothing line for toddlers and youth. The largely unisex collection, comprised of 14 playfully designed, Made-in-the-USA T-shirts, celebrates love of country, freedom and bacon, among other patriotic themes.

“Grunt Style-inspired clothing for children has been one of the most common requests from our customers over the years. This collection celebrates our brand’s ethos of pride and patriotism in a fun way that all kids will love,” said Grunt Style Founder and CEO Daniel Alarik. “We’re very proud to introduce high-quality, Made-in-the-USA children’s apparel at an affordable price, backed by our industry-leading guarantee.”

Every Grunt Style Kid’s Shirt Backed By the Root Beer Guarantee

All 14 T-shirts in the kid’s collection are available at a pre-order sale price of $15.95 and backed by the “Root Beer Guarantee”: any item can be exchanged, for any reason, up to 60 days of purchase, and exchanges for the same item, same size are allowed for life. Pre-orders begin shipping on June 6, 2018.

About Grunt Style

Pride in self, in military and in country is our ethos. With $1,200 in 2009, former U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Daniel Alarik started Grunt Style while on base in Fort Benning, Ga. For the next three years, he sold patriotic T-shirts out of the back of his car throughout the country. Today, Grunt Style is one of the fastest growing lifestyle apparel brands, employing more than 500 veterans and patriots who design, market, sell, manufacture and ship millions of Grunt Style products all over the country and world. The mission has never changed - to instill the same sense of pride in our country and freedoms that we had while we were in the military service to every home in America. Most recently, Grunt Style has expanded to San Antonio, Texas to open new factories that bring skilled jobs back to America. To learn more, visit https://www.gruntstyle.com/ and follow the company’s newsroom on Twitter @gruntstylenews.

