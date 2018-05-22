Nickelodeon Renews Four Hit Series from Top-Ranked Preschool Portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Nickelodeon has renewed some of the biggest hits in preschool TV: , , and . The renewals--a sixth season of PAW Patrol, a fifth season of Blaze and the Monster Machines, a third season of Rusty Rivets and a second season of Top Wing --are part of the network’s largest preschool content pipeline ever of more than 300 returning hit shows and new series for the 2018-2019 season.

Nickelodeon is currently home to eight of the top 10 preschool shows on all TV, including number-one ranked PAW Patrol, followed by Blaze and the Monster Machines, Rusty Rivets, Shimmer and Shine and Thomas and Friends. Year to date, Nick ranks as the number-one basic cable network for Kids 2-5, Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11.

In the sixth season of PAW Patrol (26 half-hour episodes, produced by Spin Master Entertainment), the heroic pack of pups--Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma and Everest--transform into the greatest team of superheroes the world has ever seen--Super PAW. Joined by new superpowered friend Tracker, no danger in Adventure Bay will be a match for the rescue pups’ incredible speed, high-flying or super-strength abilities. PAW Patrol features a curriculum that focuses on citizenship, social skills and problem solving.

Season five of Blaze and the Monster Machines (20 half-hour episodes) takes all terrain to a new level with monster-sized racing adventures. Monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ will travel over land, under the sea and into orbit as Blaze transforms into awesome new vehicles designed to push the limit while helping his friends cross the finish line. The series is the first preschool show on TV to comprehensively cover all areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) in every episode.

In the third season of Rusty Rivets (26 half-hour episodes, produced by Spin Master Entertainment), Rusty and Ruby go on all-new, larger-than-life adventures as they discover new locations with their amazing robotic dinosaur builds which include an awesome brontosaurus Mobile Rivet Lab, a speedy robotic raptor, and a daredevil robotic pterodactyl. Inspired by the DIY culture of the maker movement, Rusty Rivets helps preschoolers gain confidence and fuel their creativity with a focus on inventing, creating and problem solving.

Season two of Top Wing (26 half-hour episodes, produced by 9 Story Media Group) follow the cadets--Swift, Penny, Rod and Brody—as they graduate to a new level and tackle all-new, action-packed rescues on land, through the sea and in the air. With the help of their upgraded HQ Command Flyer, and brand-new uniforms and vehicles, the pilots will put their new-found rescue skills and teamwork to the test as they help those in need. Top Wing features storylines that help preschoolers build self-confidence, and includes lessons about perseverance and hard work.

Nickelodeon, now in its 39 th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

