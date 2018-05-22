Dragon Boat Festival Kicks Off Summer Celebrations in Hong Kong; Teams from Denver and New York to Represent the United States

HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Rhythmic beats of drums, heart-pounding action and thunderous roars will emerge in Hong Kong for three festive-filled summer days as part of the ninth annual CCB (ASIA) Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Carnival (June 22 - 24).

Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) in partnership with the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA), the dragon boat races will be held on Victoria Harbour, attracting more than 4,500 paddlers from 165 local and international teams. In addition to the spirited competition, the mega event will feature eclectic and traditional delicacies, cultural entertainment, live music, a beer garden, and an artificial sandy beach for the ultimate summertime atmosphere.

Teams representing the United States are New York's DCH Dragon Boat Club, a seasoned racing crew from Queens, New York, and first-time Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival participants, The University of Colorado Denver Dragon Boat Racing Team.

Returning to Hong Kong for the second time in four years, New York's DCH Dragon Boat Club aims to improve on its third place finish in the short boat mixed premier "A" division in 2014. The New York Dragon Boat Racing Club is celebrating its 25th anniversary and is led by Head Coach Randy Ng, whose father was born and raised in Central, Hong Kong. Coach Ng will travel with 44 paddlers as they compete in 3 race categories for both small (8-10 paddlers) and standard boat sizes (18 - 20 paddlers).

"It's a great honor to be invited a second time to race at the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races and to represent the United States," said Coach Ng. "Racing at the dragon boat festival is extremely thrilling, but eating the food in Hong Kong is on our priority list of things to do. From the fresh seafood, dim sum, tea houses, and local street food, the experiences for our taste buds are endless."

Competing on international waters for the very first time, the Colorado University of Denver Dragon Boat Racing Team travels to Hong Kong with 26 paddlers, ready to compete in two races in the internationally acclaimed event. With another month of training before the event, Co-Manager Nevan McCabe notes the team is eager to experience the city's storied history, culture, and world-class attractions.

"This is an amazing opportunity for the CU Denver Dragon Boat Team to represent our organization in Hong Kong," said McCabe. "Aside from the highly-competitive races, we look forward to the educational and authentic experiences for many of the students who are traveling overseas for the very first time."

A highlight of the festival is the fierce-looking dragon boats racing in a colorful spectacle, set against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour. The special boats, traditionally measure more than 32 feet long, have ornately carved and painted 'dragon' heads and tails, and each carries a crew of 20-22 paddlers. Participants train extensively for the competition, racing for honor and for glory. Sitting two across, with a steersman at the back and a drummer at the front, the paddlers race to reach the finishing line, urged on by the pounding drums and the roar of the crowds.

About Hong Kong: Hong Kong's storied history, award-winning food and libations, vibrant arts and culture scene, and stunning great outdoors has made it widely-known as one of the most exhilarating destinations in the world. Its mesmerizing contrasts of east and west, modern and ancient, and urban and natural leaves its visitors endless choices when planning a trip to Asia's World City. Visit www.discoverhongkong.com for more information; follow Hong Kong Tourism Board on Twitter at @HongKongTourism for the latest Hong Kong news and trends.

