Quadient Appoints Christian Hartigan President and General Manager of the Americas

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--: Quadient, formerly GMC Software and Satori Software, the award-winning leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM), announced that Christian Hartigan has joined Quadient as president and general manager of the Americas. Mr. Hartigan brings 15 years of technology industry leadership experience to his role at Quadient. He will be responsible for helping Quadient customers and partners accelerate their evolution to a digital experience platform. Hartigan will lead the passionate team to deliver growth, continuing to develop a consistent, high-performing value-based pre-sales, sales and services team. Hartigan will report to Quadient’s CEO, Henri Dura.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005169/en/

Christian Hartigan, President and General Manager of the Americas, Quadient (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to joining Quadient, Hartigan held the position of vice president of global accounts and industry solutions at Acquia, where he was responsible for go-to-market strategy, sales and account management, and business scaling and optimization. He was a key part of the team that helped make Acquia, provider of digital experience platforms, one of the fastest growing software companies in the world. Prior to Acquia, Hartigan served as vice president and general manager at Jenzabar, a provider of enterprise technology platforms for the education and enterprise market.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the Quadient team,” said Henri Dura, CEO of Quadient. “He offers exceptional insight into the needs of the industry and a strong track record of achieving results in the digital experience space. We look forward to his drive and vision taking Quadient’s Americas region to the next level.”

“Joining the talented Quadient team is an amazing opportunity,” said Hartigan. “I am proud to be a part of a market-leading company whose solutions enable businesses all over the world to optimize their customer communications to create a more meaningful digital experience.”

Hartigan holds a Master of Business Administration with Highest Honors from the University of Michigan, Stephen M. Ross School of Business, and a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Michael’s College.

About Quadient, formerly GMC Software and Satori Software

Quadient helps companies deliver meaningful interactions with current and future customers. A Neopost Digital Company, the Quadient portfolio of technology enables organizations to create better experiences for their customers through timely, optimized, contextual, highly individualized, and accurate communications for all channels. Our solutions bring together and activate the entire organization in the name of customer experience, through better collaboration and visibility into the customer journey. Quadient supports thousands of clients and partners worldwide in the financial services, insurance and service provider industries in their quest to achieve customer experience excellence via mobile, digital, social media and print technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005169/en/

CONTACT: Sterling Kilgore

Sandy Armstrong

Account Executive

+1-630-964-8500

sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT NETWORKS SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING PUBLISHING

SOURCE: Quadient

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/22/2018 10:30 AM/DISC: 05/22/2018 10:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005169/en