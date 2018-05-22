Esri Opens Additional Office in Charlotte, North Carolina

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, today announced the opening of a new office in the up-and-coming Waverly neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, in addition to its 3325 Springbank Lane location. The site will be convenient to users in the Southeast interested in learning how to leverage location intelligence and GIS in their organizations. The full-service facility will also contribute to Charlotte's growing tech sector.

The expanded Esri presence will accommodate the needs of a rapidly growing business development team and East Coast call center.

"We are extremely excited to be opening a new office in Charlotte," said Mike Dyer, Esri Southeast regional sales manager. "This community is a burgeoning center for technology and culture where software users can collaborate and share ideas that will shape a better future."

Esri GIS software is used extensively across state and local government, commercial, utilities, and telecom industries. It is a powerful mapping and analytics platform enabling users to visualize and make sense of vast amounts of data in real time, allowing them to solve location-based challenges ranging from wildfire response to finding the most profitable place to open a business.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and location analytics to inform the most authoritative maps in the world. Visit us at esri.com.

