Amblin Partners Announces First-Look Deal with Veteran Producer Jennifer Todd

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Amblin Partners announced today that it has closed an exclusive first-look deal with acclaimed film and television producer Jennifer Todd and her company, Jennifer Todd Pictures. The two-year production deal will cover film projects under the company’s Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures banners.

Todd has been a film and television producer for over 20 years with credits that include Alice In Wonderland, its sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass, Memento, and the Austin Powers franchise. She is also an Executive Producer on Showtime’s new series City on A Hill, starring Kevin Bacon. In 2017 and 2018, Todd produced the 89 th and 90 th Annual Academy Awards with Michael DeLuca for ABC starring Jimmy Kimmel, making her only the third female producer in the history of the Oscars to produce the show.

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to the Amblin family,” said Holly Bario, President of Production, and Jeb Brody, Co-President of Production. “She is a terrific producer whose creative instincts for compelling, crowd-pleasing stories perfectly complement the quality entertainment we’re making here.”

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to make films at Amblin Partners and feel very fortunate to work with their extraordinary team,” said Todd.

Most recently, Todd served as the President of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Pearl Street Films. While there, she produced Live by Night for Warner Bros., and executive produced Jason Bourne for Universal.

Todd has won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Picture ( Memento ), Women in Film’s Lucy Award ( If These Walls Could Talk II ), The GLAAD Media Award ( If These Walls Could Talk II ), and a People’s Choice Award ( Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me ). She has been nominated for two Emmys ( 89thAnnual Academy Awards, If These Walls Could Talk II ), two Golden Globes ( Alice In Wonderland, Across the Universe ), and the PGA David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Longform Television ( If These Walls Could Talk II ).

About Amblin Partners

Amblin Partners is a content creation company, led by Steven Spielberg, that develops and produces films using the Amblin, DreamWorks and Participant Media Banners and includes Amblin TV, a longtime leader in quality programming. The company’s investment partners include: Participant Media, Reliance Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne), Alibaba Pictures and Universal Pictures.

