TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. Has Invested 2 Million U.S. Dollars in Pixelligent Technologies, LLC.

KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. (hereinafter the “Company”) (TOKYO:4186) announced that it has invested in Pixelligent Technologies, LLC (“Pixelligent”) in the U.S., one of the world’s leading manufacturers having technology to mass-produce Zirconium oxide capped nanoparticles (ZrO 2 ), a high refractive index inorganic material, with a sub-10 nm diameter with functionalized surface, with an aim to promote supply of high refractive index materials that contribute to improving brightness and sensitivity of OLED display and CMOS image sensor, which hold potential for growth. The investment amounted to 2 million U.S. dollars (approx. 220 million yen). Through this investment in capital, the Company will promote enlarging the scale of high refractive index inorganic material production and develop high refractive index material markets to aim for application of our technology in broader fields by supporting R&D of Pixelligent as well as combining Pixelligent’s strength and the Company’s strength in advanced microprocessing technology accumulated in the semiconductor and display fields (e.g. photoresists and nanoimprint materials).

Going forward, the Company will continue to accelerate new business development by actively seeking collaboration with promising venture businesses and providing them with support.

Details of Pixelligent’s announcement (Announced on April 18, 2018) http://www.pixelligent.com/news-events/press-releases/

Outline of Pixelligent Company name: Pixelligent Technologies, LLC Location: Maryland, U.S. Representative: Craig Bandes Business description: Development, manufacturing, and sale of optical materials Established: 1999 URL http://www.pixelligent.com/

