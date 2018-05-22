Work out Like a Champ with zone·tv’s Touchfit TV by Georges St-Pierre, Now on Xfinity X1

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Zone·tv ™ today announced that the online subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service , is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform, providing a revolutionary fitness program that makes it convenient to break a sweat and achieve fitness goals. Xfinity X1 customers can find the service by saying “ Touchfit TV” into their X1 voice remote or by finding it within the networks section of Xfinity On Demand. Touchfit TV can be added to X1 customers’ service for $4.99 per month.

“Comcast provides customers the hands-down, best and most diverse entertainment available, and offering them training with one of Ultimate Fighting Championship®’s greats right from the TV is simply one more example of their commitment to giving their customers more choice, ” said Jeff Weber, CEO, zone·tv.

Touchfit TV on X1 features more than 125 instructional workouts containing intense combinations from former Middleweight Mixed Martial Arts World Champion Georges St-Pierre and follows the same high-intensity interval training that helped St-Pierre become an MMA world champion and Canadian athlete of the year from 2008-2010. This personalized, cost-effective workout experience helps give viewers the power to improve their physical fitness, whether they want to achieve the body of an elite athlete, target specific areas of the body, or increase strength, endurance and flexibility.

These end-to-end workout regimens can fit into any schedule, spanning in length from 10 minutes to more than an hour, with workout intensity ranging from easy to advanced. Programs available on X1 include:

14 Day Lower Body Challenge – A complete regimen to condition and prepare the lower body for more intense training 7 Day Full Body Workout – Designed as a one-week challenge that incorporates both upper body and lower body muscles GSP Body – This mix of speed, agility and flexibility exercises will sculpt your body like a martial arts legend Pound for Pound Max – A series of assorted total body workouts designed to have you looking Octagon-ready

Zone·tv is the largest provider of SVOD programming to video service providers. On Xfinity X1, the company has launched fitness-focused FitFusion By Jillian Michaels; kid-friendly PlayKids and TumbleBooks TV; science and nature-related Lion Mountain TV and Quark and XiveTV. Zone·tv also produces original, seasonally-focused “pop-up” experiences Santa Tracker and Halloween Countdown.

About zone·tv

Selections of zone·tv’s diverse programming can be seen on AT&T U-verse, Xfinity TV, DIRECTV, CenturyLink, TELUS, Bell Canada, Frontier Communications and others. Zone·tv offers more than 30 new and original channels to North America and Europe. Zone·tv is bridging the gap between technology and engaging programming with zone·tv Dynamic Channels. The result is a new cable/satellite content category that offers a best-in-class personal user experience blending the convenience of linear viewing with the flexibility of on-demand programming in a highly personalized viewing experience. Zone·tv genres include kid’s programming, fitness, cooking, casual games, sports, lifestyle among other popular genres. The company has offices in Toronto and Santa Monica, CA. For more information, visit www.zone.tv.

