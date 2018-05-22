The Latest: Shooting suspect's father thinks he was bullied

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a high school shooting in Texas. (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

In a phone interview over the weekend with Greece's Antenna TV, Antonios Pagourtzis said he wished he could have stopped the killing Friday at Santa Fe High School. His voice cracks as he describes how he told police to let him inside the school so his son could kill him instead.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is being held on capital murder charges.

His father says he owns guns but that the boy doesn't. He says he thinks someone might have hurt his son and that this could have prompted the attack. He says his son didn't drink and never got into fights.

___

11:20 p.m.

The latest school shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott begins hosting school-safety roundtable discussions Tuesday. There have been new calls to arm teachers and "harden" campuses against attacks in the wake of last week's shooting at Santa Fe High School that left eight students and two teachers dead.

But few expect the meetings to result in a major push for gun restrictions in a state that has more than 1.2 million licensed handgun owners who can openly carry their weapons in public.

The discussions will start in Austin, and Abbott says they will include lawmakers, educators, students, parents, gun-rights advocates and shooting survivors. The first one features officials from districts that arm some teachers or contract with local police for security.