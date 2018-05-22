Game Changing Social Impacting Shopping Platform KIINDLY Launches

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--In a world which continues to move from traditional commerce to e-commerce, a new disruptive and game changing platform, KIINDLY, has been launched with hopes of being the first of its kind designed to create dollars for social impact through each and every purchase made. What makes KIINDLY so unique is that it is free to join, there is no charge for payment processing and members can continue to shop at the more than 1,200 top global stores that are part of the KIINDLY network. And to top it off they can either receive a cash rebate or donate that rebate directly to one of more than 800,000-plus nonprofits and 501c3 charities. The result is spreading Kindness by shopping KIINDLY. KIINDLY will level the playing field for fundraising by including local charities to include schools, PTOs and Food Banks and also large, multi-national organizations.

KIINDLY’s launch comes to the marketplace at a crucial time as sustainable fundraising remains a top challenge for nonprofit organizations, regardless of their size, location or mission. Many nonprofits, whether large or small each year spend hours upon hours applying for grants hoping to be the lucky recipient, or plan and host fundraising events and campaigns. KIINDLY will provide sustainable and ethical fundraising to nonprofits at no additional cost to the consumer all while creating tremendous benefit to the nonprofits. KIINDLY’s primary mission is to make it easy and accessible for everyone to turn everyday e-commerce experiences into something more powerful and helpful to others. KIINDLY’s fundraising platform complements existing donor strategies, allowing current donors to easily give more while also reaching new donor dollars.

Three simple steps to make an impact:

SHOP AT STORES YOU LOVE: Shop with KIINDLY at one of more than 1,200 stores. You will be redirected to the stores website and shop as you normally do. SAVE & EARN: KIINDLY automatically aggregates store coupons and deals that you can use to save on your purchases. On every successful transaction, a portion of your purchase is credited back to your KIINDLY account as cashback. MAKE AN IMACT: Set your payment preferences and KIINDLY will automatically process payments at no additional cost. You have the option to keep some or all of the cash back, or select a charity (choose from over 800,000+ 501(c)(3) charities) to donate your cash back to. Charity and payment preferences can be changed any time.

KIINDLY was founded by Vijay Koppisetti and Marc Mruz, who combined worked for more than fifty years on Wall Street holding various senior roles at major international banking organizations. The two hope with KIINDLY they can leverage their financial expertise to change the way we support our local, national or global charitable organizations that are truly making an impact, by bringing charitable giving into our daily lives all while requiring no extra expense or time.

