Openpath Launches to Reinvent Access Control for the Modern Office

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Openpath, a company on a mission to improve workplace efficiency, launched today to bring smart security solutions to our offices. The company’s flagship product, Openpath Access, enables employees to quickly and securely enter the office using their smartphones. Openpath’s system is designed to meet the needs of today’s employees, business owners and facilities managers. The founders of Openpath, a group of experienced entrepreneurs who have worked together for over 20 years, led the company’s $7 million funding round, along with participation from Upfront Ventures, Sorenson Ventures, Bonfire Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital and Fika Ventures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005334/en/

Openpath Access enables employees to quickly and securely enter the office using their smartphones. (Photo: Business Wire).

Openpath co-founders Alex Kazerani and James Segil most recently co-founded EdgeCast Networks, a global content delivery network that grew to over 1,000 employees in ten years, resulting in several office expansions as well as international branch openings. Traditional access control was a major pain point for the founders during this period of rapid expansion, and the experience inspired them to build a smarter security system for the modern workplace.

Mr. Kazerani, Openpath’s CEO, said: “I am excited to launch Openpath with my long-time business partners and usher in the future of the smart office. The Internet of Things completely revolutionized the home security industry, and we are now using this powerful technology to innovate the long-stagnant, $6 billion access control industry.”

Unlike traditional systems, Openpath Access is cloud-based, meaning it easily scales with the business and seamlessly integrates with platforms like G Suite and Office 365. Patented SurePath Mobile technology ensures reliability and quick entry via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LTE, while encryption shields against cloning, sniffing and key copying. The system gives administrators more control than ever before with scheduled locking, custom zones, user-level permissions and lockdown capabilities.

Mr. Segil, President and Co-founder of Openpath, said: “The Openpath system simplifies access control so that business owners and managers can spend their time focused on what matters most: running their businesses. Feedback from our beta customers over the past year has been fantastic and we are eager to bring modern access control to businesses everywhere.”

Steve Arhancet, Co-CEO at Team Liquid, an early Openpath customer, said: “There’s no other system built as well as Openpath’s that enables individuals to use their phone as a key and hosts its software in the cloud. I love that Openpath Access integrates with Google Suite, automatically enabling our registered employees and vendors to enter our facilities when they need to. For any CEO or facility manager looking for a more intuitive, beautifully designed and secure access control system, I highly recommend Openpath.”

Business owners and office managers interested in upgrading to Openpath’s dynamic, secure access control system can email sales@openpath.com or visit www.Openpath.com to get started today.

Click here for images and media assets.

About Openpath On a mission to improve workplace efficiency, Openpath creates smart security solutions for the modern office. The company’s flagship product, Openpath Access, combines sleek hardware with an app, enabling employees to enter the office using their smartphones and making office management easier than ever. With encryption at every level and powerful, user-level permissions, Openpath Access is both more secure and more dynamic than traditional systems. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles’ Silicon Beach area and raised a $7 million round led by the company’s founders and with additional participation from Upfront Ventures, Sorenson Ventures, Bonfire Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital and Fika Ventures. To learn more, visit www.Openpath.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005334/en/

CONTACT: BIGfish Communications for Openpath

Brigid Gorham, 325-455-3152

media@openpath.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE SECURITY MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Openpath

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/22/2018 09:31 AM/DISC: 05/22/2018 09:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005334/en