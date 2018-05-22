WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-REAL MADRID

MADRID — In its third straight final and seeking a record-extending 13th Champions League title, Real Madrid is not taking anything for granted. Coach Zinedine Zidane says experience will mean nothing in Saturday's final in Kiev. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

ROVERETO, Italy — Simon Yates faces a decisive day in holding onto the lead of the Giro d'Italia on the 16th stage. The individual time trial is Tom Dumoulin's speciality and the defending champion, who is second overall, is expected to reduce the gap significantly over the 34-kilometer (21-mile) course from Trento to Rovereto. Developing.

BKN--CELTICS-CAVALIERS

CLEVELAND — LeBron James knows the path to the NBA Finals better than anyone in today's game. And unless the Boston Celtics do something soon, he'll get there again. By Tom Withers. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-GUERRERO-CAPTAINS' LETTER

ZURICH — The captains of the three teams set to play Peru at the World Cup have co-signed a letter urging FIFA to find a way for Peru captain Paolo Guerrero — currently under a doping suspension — to play in the showpiece. SENT: 500 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP-MESSI AND RONALDO

GENEVA — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have put up impressive numbers — in life and on the field — going into a fourth World Cup. Since the 2014 tournament, when both left Brazil still lacking the game's most coveted prize, both have turned 30 and seen their families grow, becoming doting dads while still the game's best players. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-ESCOBAR MURDER. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 260 words, photo.

SOC--SALAH EFFECT

NAGRIG, Egypt — At Mohamed Salah's Nile delta village of Nagrig in Egypt, residents boast of how the Liverpool winger has poured millions of pounds into the village, with the beneficiaries' list including a school, a mosque, a youth center and a dialysis machine at a nearby hospital. His success as a footballer in Europe's most attractive league has inspired many parents in Nagrig to send their children to soccer academies in the hope that maybe one day they can emulate his success. By Hamza Hendawi. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-EDEN PARK

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Cricket says it favors developing a new test venue in Auckland because Eden Park, which has hosted tests for 88 years, is no longer financially viable. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 320 words, photos.

FBO--JAPAN-DANGEROUS TACKLE

TOKYO — College football player in Japan bows in shame over late tackle. By Stephen Wade and Mary Yamaguchi. SENT: 370 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— CRI--IPL ROUNDUP — Playoff: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings. Match starts at 1430 GMT.

— SOC--SPAIN-LOPETEGUI — Julen Lopetegui's contract with Spain extended until 2020. SENT: 120 words.

— SOC--WEST HAM-PELLEGRINI — West Ham signs Pellegrini as manager on a 3-year deal. SENT: 220 words.

— HKN--LIGHTNING-CAPITALS — Caps rough up Lightning 3-0 to force Game 7 in East final. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Soto, 19, hits 3-run HR in 1st start as Nats top Padres 10-2. SENT: 1,460 words, photos.

