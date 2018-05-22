LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018-- has announced its new research report on the drug development pipeline for . The report comprises an in-depth analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat schizophrenia.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the market growth in the coming years.

Schizophrenia - market at a glance

Schizophrenia is a severe mental disorder, which is portrayed by significant disturbances in thinking, speech, observation, and the sense of self. It frequently incorporates psychotic experiences, for instance, hearing strange voices or hallucinations. starts typically in the late youth or early adulthood. The symptoms of schizophrenia in young people are same as those in grown-ups, yet the condition might be hard to perceive.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Around one-fourth of the adults in the US have mental illness, according to a research. In the US, the prevalence of schizophrenia is less than 1% of the population of adults. However, schizophrenia is rare in children, which can occur at a very early age even before puberty.”

Schizophrenia therapeutic segmentation

This market research report segments the therapeutic market based on therapies employed (monotherapy, combination therapy, and undisclosed), RoA (injection, intramuscular injection, intravenous, oral, oral + subcutaneous, subcutaneous, transdermal, and undisclosed), therapeutic modality (small molecule and undisclosed), targets for drugs under development (5-hydroxytryptamine (5HT), dopamine, 5HT+dopamine, alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, cannabinoid receptor, D-amino acid oxidase, gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) receptor, muscarinic receptor, N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor, undisclosed, and others), MoA (5HT, dopamine, 5HT+dopamine, alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, cannabinoid receptor agonist/antagonist, D-amino acid oxidase inhibitors, GABA receptor modulator, NMDA agonist/antagonist, muscarinic receptor agonist/antagonist, undisclosed, and others), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, completed, enrolling by invitation, not yet recruiting, and undisclosed).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, approximately 61% of the molecules are monotherapy.

Small molecules are chemically manufactured active substances that enter the cells due to their low molecular weight of fewer than 900 Daltons. In the current pipeline, around 79% of the molecules come under this category.

