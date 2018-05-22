SpotSee Provides Customers Access to Data in Real Time Through ShockTrak and SpotSee Cloud

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--SpotSee, the global leader in shock and vibration monitoring through low-cost connectivity and data, is looking to the future as it adds another product into the SpotSee Cloud. The ShockTrak™ Impact Recording and Satellite Tracking System combines the flagship ShockLog® 298 Impact Recorder and a satellite communications module to deliver real-time reporting on impacts and asset location.

“In the future, all of our products will be a part of the SpotSee Cloud,” said Tony Fonk, CEO, SpotSee. “Adding ShockTrak takes us one step further into this bright future and better connects our customers to their assets while providing more supply chain visibility.”

When high-dollar assets like power transformers are being shipped to remote areas like the jungles of the Amazon, it can be difficult to track and review damages that occur. The SpotSee Cloud receives data from devices either through cellular or satellite connectivity, enabling customers to access and visualize their data in real time even if their assets are in hard-to-reach locations.

All of this information is sent to the cloud at a predetermined interval, so the customer always knows the status of the asset. ShockTrak users can set alarms for impact on any of the three axes, temperature, humidity and tilt or roll can be automatically notified of any potential damage.

Customers can access this data from any web-connected device from anywhere in the world, allowing them to know when and where unacceptable conditions have occurred. Armed with this information, customers can take immediate action before the shipment is received or plan remediation before final installation of the asset in the field.

About SpotSee

SpotSee is an internet of things end-to-end solution provider that enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real time. SpotSee has developed a low-cost, connected, ecosystem that includes its own mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) that delivers data from devices anywhere in the world to customers’ fingertips. SpotSee devices monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as ShockWatch®, ShockLog®, SpotBot™, OpsWatch and WarmMark®. The company has a global network of over 300 sales and technical service partners in 62 countries. SpotSee is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in Brazil, Netherlands, United Kingdom, China, Mexico and Graham, Texas. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

