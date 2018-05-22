PR and Social Media Experts Shared Stirring Words of Wisdom During the “Brands in Demand” Mixer & Live Discussion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--As part of their ongoing Minority Leadership Series, which serves to empower and connect multicultural business professionals, Black PR Wire and Business Wire held a mixer and live discussion entitled “ Brands in Demand,” recently. This event took place at the Business Wire HQ, in New York, NY.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005802/en/

Key leaders from Black PR Wire and Business Wire at the ``Brands in Demand'' Mixer (Photo: Ricardo Reyes, Black PR Wire)

VIP guest panelists included MELISSA KIMBLE – Founder, #blkcreatives and Digital Media Strategist; and SAKITA HOLLEY – Founder and CEO, House of Success PR. The event was co-hosted by JOLIE O’ROURKE, Black PR Wire’s National Fashion Correspondent, and SIMONE COOK, Black PR Wire’s Newsroom Manager.

Attendees were inspired by the “real life” words shared by the speakers, with topics ranging from “breaking away from the norm,” to “building your own hype to promote your brand.”

“Now more than ever, we have to make the most of every opportunity and don’t be afraid to fail,” said Sakita Holley. “It’s okay ...you’ll learn and grow from it in ways you never imagined.”

Guests in attendance also had a special treat with a taste of delectable Soul Food delights from Sylvia’s Restaurant. Homemade delicacies including fried chicken, collards, mac and cheese, crab cakes, and peach cobbler melted the hearts and taste buds for all of the guests.

“We are ever-so-grateful for our fabulous partners at Business Wire for opening their doors to us for our New York Mixer,“ says Bernadette Morris, CEO of Black PR Wire. “I know this event was rewarding, enlightening and very informative.”

For more information about Black PR Wire and to register for future events, contact the Black PR Wire newsroom at 1-877-BLACKPR.

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

About Black PR Wire ( )

Black PR Wire is a powerful leader in effective news delivery services to the Black and Caribbean markets both nationally and internationally. With a comprehensive database and listing of over 1,500 Black (African American, Caribbean and Haitian) organizations and media, Black PR Wire is incomparable to any news distribution service targeting this market. Services of Black PR Wire include electronic distribution of news releases, electronic newsletters, audio and video clips and more. The company offers its services in both English and Creole.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005802/en/

CONTACT: BPRW Newsroom

877-BLACKPR

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE INTERNET NETWORKS OTHER TECHNOLOGY SECURITY BLOGGING SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION SOCIAL MEDIA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS PUBLISHING OTHER COMMUNICATIONS CONSUMER AFRICAN-AMERICAN

SOURCE: Black PR Wire

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/22/2018 09:08 AM/DISC: 05/22/2018 09:08 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005802/en