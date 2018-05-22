radiant® by Legrand Introduces Qi-Certified Wireless Charger

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Building on its commitment to the delivery and control of power and light without sacrificing inspired design, Legrand introduces the first-to-market in-wall Wireless Charger from the radiant ® collection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005837/en/

Legrand introduces the first-to-market in-wall Wireless Charger from the radiant® collection (Photo: Business Wire)

The Wireless Charger from the radiant ® collection holds and charges a wireless charging-enabled smartphone in a sleek cradle backed by a Qi-certified charging pad. The device replaces a standard, single outlet. This charging unit offers simultaneous charging via multiple access points, including two AC receptacles, one wireless charging pad and one USB port. Available charging capacity is 3.1A and is shared among the USB port and wireless charger.

The small LED light at the base of the charger indicates charging status – glowing solid red while charging and solid green when charging is complete. Installation is quick and easy as the product is designed to replace an existing outlet without requiring new electrical wiring.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our new Wireless Charger that provides consumers with added convenience, reliability and fast-charging capability,” said Rebecca Gounaris, Director of Marketing for Legrand. “The radiant collection delivers style and function to homeowner’s switches and outlets. With this introduction, the radiant collection offers more innovative solutions to complement the evolving consumer charging needs at home.”

Created to achieve Qi (pronounced “chee”) certification, the global standard for compatible wireless charging, the Legrand Wireless Charger from the radiant ® collection is compatible with every Qi-enabled device, including those from market leaders like Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, Motorola, and Nokia devices.

To learn more, or to find a retail location near you, visit www.legrand.us/radiant.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) http://www.legrand.us/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005837/en/

CONTACT: Press:

Sharp Communications

Lauren Higgins, 212-829-0002 x134

lh@sharpthink.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CONNECTICUT

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN BUILDING SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HOME GOODS MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY CONSUMER FAMILY MEN

SOURCE: Legrand

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/22/2018 09:09 AM/DISC: 05/22/2018 09:09 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005837/en