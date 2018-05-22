Exactech Provides Powerful Combination of Computer Technology and Award-Winning Instrumentation for Revision Knee Surgery

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Exactech, a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration products and biologic solutions for extremities, knee and hip, announced today that two of its leading technologies were used in combination for the first time to support a revision total knee surgery. Bernard Stulberg, MD, at the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, performed the first case using the new ExactechGPS® revision knee software application (RTKA), along with the company’s award-winning Truliant® Knee System instrumentation.

ExactechGPS is a surgeon-controlled, computer-assisted surgical technology that provides real-time, intraoperative data during total joint arthroplasty. The RTKA application helps orthopaedic surgeons address complex primary and challenging revision cases by providing insights into the diseased joint, feedback of anatomical and mechanical alignment, component sizing and resection validation.

According to Dr. Stulberg, a revision knee specialist, “I had the opportunity to experience firsthand the powerful potential of the Truliant instrumentation combined with ExactechGPS. The RTKA application revealed the existing abnormalities that caused my patient’s disability, and helped guide the sizing and positioning of the implants. The result was restoration of alignment and stability of a previously unstable total knee arthroplasty.”

ExactechGPS has a proven ability to achieve high accuracy and precision in resection alignment 1 and is the only computer-assisted surgical technology to offer surgeons advanced ligament balancing options for RTKA. Fully integrated with the ExactechGPS technology, Exactech provides a comprehensive array of revision implant options, including metaphyseal cones, stems, augments and offset couplers.

“Exactech’s revision system leaves no doubt it can simplify procedures, while providing the framework to consistently deliver successful results for the wide range of complications in RTKA,” Stulberg said. “I am fully confident this will result in significant and meaningful benefits for both the surgeon and the patient.”

The Truliant Revision instrumentation has full U.S. market availability. The ExactechGPS RTKA application is currently in pilot launch with full availability expected in the second half of the year. For more information, visit www.TruliantKnee.com.

About Exactech

Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials and services to hospitals and physicians. The company manufactures many of its orthopaedic devices at its Gainesville facility. Exactech’s orthopaedic products are used in the restoration of bones and joints that have deteriorated as a result of injury or diseases such as arthritis. Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Additional information about Exactech can be found at http://www.exac.com.

