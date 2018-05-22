Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup App Wins Distinguished CEW Best Beauty App Award

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Perfect Corp. is honored to announce their Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Beauty Award for ‘ Best Beauty App ’ honoring the industry-leading YouCam Makeup app. The prestigious annual awards ceremony is hosted by CEW to celebrate the best of the best in the beauty industry as determined by voting members of the board. Perfect Corp. and its flagship app YouCam Makeup amassed over 600 million downloads and established brand and retailer partnerships with over 150 companies, including top global beauty powerhouses like Est é e Lauder, L’Oréal Paris, Target, and Macy’s.

This honor comes at an exciting time, as YouCam Makeup just launched a unique on-demand beauty advisor experience, further building upon the interactive mobile beauty ecosystem. This Beauty Advisor 1-on-1 feature allows US users to connect via live video chat with beauty experts for instant beauty advice. This exciting year of innovation has also celebrated the launch of a live hair color try-on feature, as well as an instant skin analysis powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“Thank you to CEW for this incredible honor. When we first launched YouCam Makeup, we wanted to create an app that would solve the consumer pain points of shopping for beauty products by providing a complete beauty experience in the palm of your hand. Three years later, we have created a complete YouCam world to discover, try, share, and buy beauty,” said Alice H. Chang, CEO of Perfect Corp. “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without Perfect Corp.’s devoted team and their endless research, developments, and constantly challenging industry standards.”

Investing heavily in the future of AI technologies, YouCam continues to push the limits of the virtual beauty experience to deliver interactive and reliable AR try-ons directly from your mobile phone. Speaking to the needs of millennial and gen z users, as well as brands, and retailers alike, YouCam Makeup provides unique beauty solutions that continue to establish the brand as the premiere destination for beauty lovers across the globe.

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

With over 600 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com.

