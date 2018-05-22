Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S. Marine Corps

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--At SOFIC – AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems for both military and commercial applications, today announced the receipt of contract awards in April 2018 from the United States Army for procurement of the company’s Switchblade® Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System (LMAMS) and Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) that bring the total value of Switchblade awards to $111,054,202 since August 2017. The contract awards were funded through Urgent Need Statements and include the first Switchblade order from the United States Marine Corps. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal will manage the contracts, for which $78,095,737 has been funded.

The total value of Switchblade hardware awards is $67,763,386. Hardware deliveries under initial awards began in December 2017 and are expected to continue through September 2018. The total value of Switchblade CLS awards is $43,290,816, covering three years of services.

“Switchblade is a highly effective and mature smart weapon system that delivers unmatched force protection and precision strike capabilities to American forces with minimal to no collateral effects,” said Kirk Flittie, AeroVironment vice president and general manager of its Unmanned Aircraft Systems business segment. “Man-portable and lightweight, Switchblade is a uniquely powerful LMAMS solution for today’s complex combat environments. AeroVironment stands ready, with a battle-proven product, supply chain and production system, to respond rapidly to this and future requirements to ensure U.S. and allied forces can proceed with certainty.”

Deployed by United States forces for more than five years, the AeroVironment Switchblade provides warfighters with rapid-response force protection and precision strike capabilities up to 10 kilometers from its launch location. Its high precision, combined with specialized effects and wave-off capability, means Switchblade can minimize or even eliminate collateral damage. The upgraded Block 10C Switchblade incorporates additional enhancements based on feedback from users.

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA) provides single purpose and multimode warheads for the Switchblade program.

About AeroVironment Tactical Missile Systems

Switchblade forms the basis of AeroVironment’s emerging family of Tactical Missile Systems. Switchblade is a rapid launch, high precision, force protection loitering missile that minimizes collateral damage. Designed initially for dismounted infantry operations, Switchblade spawned a number of variants in production and development for new customers and new applications. Blackwing TM is a variant of Switchblade designed to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for longer missions and can be launched from submerged submarines and unmanned underwater vehicles.

About AeroVironment, Inc. (AV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems and electric vehicle charging and test systems, and serves militaries, government agencies, businesses and consumers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK is a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies. The company’s expertise in rocket propulsion technology and energetics materials enables the production of state-of-the-art infrared countermeasures, illumination devices and other products that meet the wide variety of needs of our nation’s defenders and our nation’s most trusted allies. Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, Orbital ATK employs approximately 14,000 people across the U.S. and in several international locations. For more information, visit www.orbitalatk.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

