Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Set for ongoing growth with a slate of world-class entertainment properties, Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group (ABCPG) arrives at Licensing Expo 2018 with an all-star roster of licensing and retail partners. Through gameplay, film and television content, esports events and consumer products, Activision and Blizzard Entertainment are creating depth, breadth and longevity of engagement around their franchises and across platforms. A year into the group’s formation, ABCPG is successfully delivering against the company’s franchises, including Blizzard’s Overwatch ® and Activision’s Call of Duty ®, among others.

The merchandising program for Overwatch is significantly expanding. Hasbro has been awarded the master toy license for the franchise with plans for a wide range of play experiences including a NERF product line, games and more. Additionally, LEGO® Group has plans for multiple Overwatch building sets across various price points. Further, Overwatch is just one of many Blizzard Entertainment properties featured in the recently announced exclusive apparel line from UNIQLO as part of its Spring/Summer 2018 collection that launched globally on May 18.

The pop culture phenomenon Call of Duty franchise continues to realize massive success, and Activision is poised to have the largest merchandising program to date based on product category and global expansion. This year Black Ops is back! The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, scheduled for release on October 12, perfectly lends itself to new categories including collectibles and allows for a richer assortment of assets to support the massive game experience built for fans. Design agency PowerStation Studios is bringing new creative to life that’s expanding the depth and breadth of the program and supporting partners across various international markets.

Esports has emerged as a significant opportunity that engages millions of players and spectators worldwide. Activision Blizzard is at the forefront of competitive gaming with the Call of Duty World League, MLG Network and the Overwatch League™, the first major global professional esports league with city-based teams. A robust apparel line is at the center of the merchandising program, designed to appeal to a massive global audience of gamers. ABCPG is currently seeking best-in-class partners across all product categories to explore burgeoning licensing and merchandising prospects targeting a new era of fans.

“Since debuting at last year’s Licensing Expo, we’ve begun to successfully realize our vision of offering more value and more opportunities for our global licensing and retail partners by leveraging the blockbuster franchises that Activision and Blizzard have created and expanded over many years of dedicated development,” said Tim Kilpin, CEO and president, Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group. “For our hundreds of millions of players around the world, we’re working hard to build lasting global franchises that they can connect with across game platforms and through esports and vibrant transmedia story content. We are well positioned to continue playing a leading role in shaping the future of entertainment.”

Call of Duty : New partners include: McFarlane (Collectible Figures); USAopoly (Risk and Monopoly board games in North America); Pyramid (Homeware, Accessories); Poetic Gem (Apparel); Park Agency (Knitwear); Clairefontaine (Stationery). They join returning partners including Mattel (Collectible Construction Sets); Exquisite Gaming (Cable Guys, Crates); KontrolFreek (Gaming Controller Accessories); Bioworld International (Apparel, Accessories); Astro Gaming (Headsets); Trends (Poster & Calendars); among many others. Crash Bandicoot™: The massive popularity of the Crash Bandicoot ™ N. Sane Trilogy will lead to platform expansion on June 29 and an expanded roster of partners to include: Just Toys (Backpack Hangers); BDA (Controllers, Accessories); Pyramid (Homeware, Accessories); NECA/Kidrobot (Collectibles); GameStop (Totaku Figures); and Park Agency (Knitwear). Returning partners include Changes (Apparel); Concept One (Accessories); Rubber Road (Apparel, Accessories); and Funko (POP! Vinyl Figures). Spyro™: In celebration of Spyro’s 20th anniversary, Activision is releasing Spyro ™ Reignited Trilogy. The trilogy features all the nostalgia and fun of the three original Spyro games in a dynamic remastered collection. Activision is building a consumer products program to support the launch on September 21 with partners including: Funko (POP! Vinyl Figures); Changes (Apparel); NECA/Kidrobot (Collectibles); Surreal (Drinkware); Rubber Road (Apparel, Accessories); GameStop (Totaku Figures); Pyramid (Homeware, Accessories); and Exquisite Gaming (Cable Guys & Crates). Bungie’s Destiny: Their licensing program continues to give fans new ways of experiencing the rich characters and worlds of Destiny. New and returning partners include: Blizzard Publishing (Books); McFarlaneToys (Action Figures, Statues); Mattel (Construction Sets); Funko (Vinyl Figures); ThinkGeek (Vinyl Figures, Apparel, Accessories); Rocklove (Jewelry); Razer (PC Gaming Accessories); Surreal Entertainment (Drinkware); The Coop (Collectibles, Accessories); USAopoly (Puzzles, Chess Set, Playing Cards); Rubber Road (Apparel, Accessories); and Gaya Entertainment (Apparel, Collectibles). The merchandising program is seeing international expansion with the appointment of Bits and Pixels as the licensing agency for the EMEA territories. For licensing inquires related to Destiny, please contact: licensing@bungie.com

Overwatch : With a player base of 40 million¹, Overwatch ’s wide appeal continues to drive a robust merchandising program supported by new and returning partners including: Hasbro (Master Toy); NERF (Blasters); LEGOGroup (Construction); UNIQLO (Apparel); Bioworld International (Bags, Accessories); Spirit Halloween (Costumes); Disguise (Costumes); Brown Trout (Calendars); Insight Editions (Stationery, Cookbook); Trends (Posters, Sticker Packs); Just Toys (Sticker Books); Good Smile Company (Figures); Razer (PC Peripherals); J!nx (Apparel, Accessories); Dark Horse (Artbook); Funko (Apparel, Bags, Home Accessories, Figures); and Scholastic (Books). World of Warcraft ® : More than 100 million passionate players have enjoyed the ever-evolving online adventure of Blizzard’s seminal massively multiplayer online role-playing game World of Warcraft¹. Partners include: Brown Trout (Calendars); Del Rey (Novels); Panini International (Novels); AST (Novels); Jeu Media (Publishing); Ju Ju Be (Bags and Accessories); J!nx (Apparel, Accessories); Insight Editions (Cookbook); Funko (Figures); and Dark Horse (Publishing). Hearthstone ® : Blizzard recently launched the 12th content release for Hearthstone, its internationally acclaimed free-to-play digital card game that continues to engage and delight a massive global audience across PC and mobile platforms. Licensees include: Insight Editions (Pop-up Book); Displate (Fine Art); Panini International (Art Book); and Huginn & Muninn (Art Book).

Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company and the world's most successful standalone interactive entertainment company. Building on the existing consumer products businesses, the newly formed Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group encompasses Activision, Blizzard and King’s franchises of the future. The division is passionate about working with best-in-class partners around the world to create high quality and deeply relevant merchandise that gives fans new ways to play, display, wear and live the brands they love. Activision Blizzard is home to iconic and beloved entertainment franchises, including Activision’s Call of Duty®, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and Skylanders®; Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone® and Overwatch®; King Digital Entertainment’s Candy Crush™ and Bungie’s Destiny.

