Omnitracs Appoints Stacey Martin as New Chief Human Resources Officer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Omnitracs, LLC, a global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies, today announced the hiring of Stacey Martin as chief human resources officer (CHRO). In this role, Martin will be responsible for the growth and development of a solidified organizational culture that encourages the empowerment and engagement of all employees. Additionally, Martin will guide a team of HR professionals in creating opportunities that will holistically advance and strengthen the overall Omnitracs workforce.

Prior to joining Omnitracs, Martin gained more than 20 years of experience and leadership within dynamic technology organizations such as Travelport, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Science Applications International Corporations (SAIC) and CGI Group. Martin received a B.S. in Psychology from George Mason University and has earned Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Society for Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) certifications.

“Omnitracs is experiencing consistent growth, and now with our expansion of engineering resources into the hundreds, it’s imperative that we have the right person in place who is dedicated to driving a culture that attracts and fosters the best talent,” said Ray Greer, CEO at Omnitracs. “We know that Stacey possesses the qualities needed to steer this team in the direction that will allow us to continue to build upon that growth as well as address the opportunities ahead for all of us at Omnitracs.”

“Omnitracs is one of the most well-known and respected organizations in the industry, and I look forward to the opportunity to further its leadership through continued innovation,” said Martin. “Behind every successful company is a talented, motivated and fulfilled employee base, which is why my main focus will be to maximize the cultural health of the company.”

About Omnitracs, LLC

Omnitracs, LLC is a global pioneer of trucking solutions for all business models. Omnitracs’ more than 1,000 employees deliver software-as-a-service-based solutions to help over 12,000 customers manage nearly 1,100,000 assets in more than 70 countries. The company pioneered the use of commercial vehicle telematics thirty years ago and serves today as a powerhouse of innovative, intuitive technologies. Omnitracs transforms the transportation industry through technology and insight, featuring best-in-class solutions for compliance, safety and security, productivity, telematics and tracking, transportation management (TMS), planning and delivery, data and analytics, and professional services.

