The Latest: Polls open as Texas voters decide runoff races

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on primary runoff elections in Texas (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

Polls have opened across most of Texas for voters to decide on primary runoff races, including for party nominees for governor and Congress where no candidate won at least 50 percent of the votes cast during the March primary.

The outcome of voting Tuesday will set up November races where Democrats hope to flip three Republican-held U.S. House seats, a once unthinkable total in such a conservative state.

Voters, meanwhile, will choose between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lupe Valdez, ex-Dallas County sheriff, and Houston businessman Andrew White, whose father, Mark, was governor from 1983 to 1987.

The runoff elections come just four days after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 13 others at Santa Fe High School near Houston.

11:30 p.m.

Texas' primary runoff will test whether the national Democratic Party's establishment can overcome an insurgent wing more openly hostile to President Donald Trump.

But one Democratic issue not expected to resonate is gun control, even though balloting comes four days after a shooting killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School near Houston.

Top Texas Republicans have promised to discuss better fortifying schools — not gun control. And Democrats generally agree on more gun control so there hasn't been much debate.