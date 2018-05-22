Road Safety Awareness Campaign Stresses the Importance of Time Management During Ramadan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--On its second week, The Road Safety Awareness Campaign launched by AETOSWire, the news distribution arm of NSG and the exclusive representative of Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, in MENA region; and RoadSafetyUAE, an initiative that aims to bring about safety to roads in the region, highlights the importance of time management to avoid accidents during Ramadan.

Last week, the campaign focused on motorists exercising self-control to manage driving behavior and patterns on the road while fasting. The campaign took to social media to spread awareness and engaging the public through its hashtag #HappyNotHastyRamadan.

This week, the Road Safety Campaign will emphasize on the value of good time management to evade overspeeding just to catch up on time.

RoadSafetyUAE Founder and Managing director, Thomas Edelmann, imparted, “Recently released data by the UAE Ministry of Interior proved that overspeeding accounts for 40% of the total number of traffic accidents and killed 230 people in the UAE last year. Although it’s about 26% lower than 2017’s recorded casualties of 312 deaths due to overspeeding, the number is still alarming.”

Mr. Edelmann reiterated, “It is vital for motorists to manage their time wisely in order not to rush just to make up for lost time and still arrive on the dot. According to studies, leaving 5 minutes late will make you drive 33% faster to reach at your destination at the same time. So do the math, add this percentage to your normal driving speed and it will become dangerous.”

President and CEO of NSG, AETOSWire, and Esmaa News, Tony AbiHanna, said, “We are utilizing our local, regional, and global networks to circulate the information in the hope that through education we can drive the message home resulting to lower number of casualties and deaths caused by road accidents.”

In conclusion he relayed, “Simple measures like well-preparedness and time-management can make the difference between turning you into a ‘saver’ or a ‘killer’ on the road.”

